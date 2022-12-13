"Do we really care if we don't see Lashley again?" - Wrestling veteran questions WWE's booking decision to fire Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned WWE's recent booking decision to fire Bobby Lashley on this week's Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, Lashley lost to Seth Rollins in his #1 Contender's bout for the United States Championship. Post-match, the former WWE Champion accidentally hit an official who walked up behind him. This led to Adam Pearce firing the RAW Superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned if fans cared about Lashley being fired. He further criticized the booking model, suggesting that WWE isn't putting much effort into the story.

"Bro when we get to the end of the show, do we really care if Bobby Lashley is fired or not? I mean, I love Lashley. But I'm talking about the way they are putting this story, do we really care if we don't see Lashley again?" said Vince Russo. [42:23 - 42:40]

Vince Russo was previously critical of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

This isn't the first time Vince Russo has criticized WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley. Speaking on a previous edition of Legion of RAW, he lambasted the company for forcing Lashley to act like a babyface.

He also called out WWE for ripping off Chris Jericho and having Seth Rollins act almost in a similar manner, as the WWE Universe likes to sing along with his theme music. Russo said:

"Then you got them taking out an authority figure, which is babyface. That's not a heel thing, anytime an authority gets taken out. Is Rollins over other than them singing with him? We ripped off Jericho, okay I get it. And that's why I don't know why Rollins would do that. It comes across as such a blatant rip off to that Jericho song. I don't know why you would do that because that's always the first thing that I think of. Secondly, a sight from them singing along with him, like why, like what has he done to be over?"

Lashley and Rollins have been feuding for months. At Survivor Series WarGames, the two men crossed paths in a Triple Threat Match involving Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Theory shockingly secured the title at the show.

