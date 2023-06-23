Do Solo Sikoa and The Usos have different mothers? Making sense of tensions between blood brothers

It's been known that Solo Sikoa and The Usos are real-life brothers, aside from being just former members of The Bloodline. Despite their connection, The Enforcer still sided with Roman Reigns in their feud.

For those wondering, Solo Sikoa and The Usos have the same mother. Talisua Fuavai-Fatu. However, it may not be familiar to her as she is not a wrestler like most of her family members. Three out of five of her children are wrestlers, and her husband, Rikish, is also a wrestler.

Aside from the WWE stars, the couple also has another son named Jeremiah Peniata Fatu. They also have a daughter named Thavana Monalisa Fatu, the only girl and the oldest of five.

The Usos signed with WWE in 2009 and made their main roster debut in May 2010 with Tamina. On the other hand, Solo only made his wrestling debut in 2018. He joined NXT in 2021 and joined the main roster as part of The Bloodline the following year.

Did Solo Sikoa ever want to join The Usos in WWE?

Even before his main roster debut, Solo Sikoa made a name for himself in NXT, which has proven to be the best outcome. He established his capabilities to fans and excited them about his inclusion in the group. As it turns out, this was something he thought about.

While speaking with Give Me Sport, The Enforcer said he never wanted to be an Uso. Stating that he took a lot of time and effort crafting his character and wanted to be different from his brothers.

"I was thinking about and was like, ‘I hope I’m not doing all this hard work in NXT, I’m establishing who I am and building my character, how I look and how I am.’ I’m different from my brothers. I got the blonde hair." [H/T Wrestling Talk]

Solo Sikoa will share the ring with The Usos soon, but not as teammates

At Night of Champions 2023, Roman Reigns and The Enforcer battled Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Tag Teag Championship. In the middle of the match, Jimmy Uso super-kicked Reigns and cost them the match.

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso decided to join his brother in walking out from The Bloodline while Solo remained. As a result, a tag team match between The Usos against Reigns and Sikoa is set for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

It remains to be seen if Reigns and Solo will come out on top or if their opponents will.

