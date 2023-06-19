"Sellout Sikoa", "Tough love" - Wrestling fans slam The Bloodline member following an attack on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world has turned wild on Solo Sikoa's response to Jey Uso after The Bloodline fallout on the last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The storyline of Roman Reigns' family stable has taken plenty of twists and turns to become a fruitful drama. On the recent episode of the blue brand, wrestling fans saw the end of The Bloodline when Jey and Jimmy Usos left the faction by super kicking The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa.

Despite the twins turning their backs on Reigns, The Enforcer stood by The Tribal Chief over his own blood brothers. Later, WWE announced a Bloodline Civil War bout at the 2023 Money in the Bank on July 1st in London.

Solo Sikoa has already called out The Usos before their showdown. He sent Jey a three-word message with a snapshot from this year's Backlash premium live event, where he almost struck him with a Samoan Spike.

WWE fans took to Twitter to disparage The Street Champion for taking Roman Reigns' side instead of his own blood brothers.

A fan said Sikoa is probably Reigns' sellout, as he did not choose The Usos.

Another fan shared that the reason behind the brothers of the Samoan family fighting is referred to as tough love.

A Jey Uso fan told Sikoa to stay away from him.

Meanwhile, some fans wished The Bloodline drama to stop and not fall apart as they are brothers in real life.

GenerationalW @GenerationalWWE @WWESoloSikoa Can we please stop. The Bloodline needs to be strong not divided @WWESoloSikoa Can we please stop. The Bloodline needs to be strong not divided

R-Truth does not wish The Bloodline to implode

Jey Uso also shared a photo of the Money in the Bank's Civil War match, stating that The Usos are the actual blood over Reigns and Sikoa.

Wrestling veteran R-Truth (aka Ron Killings), who is out due to an injury since November 2022, also shared his opinion on the falling out of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The 51-year-old star took to Jey Uso's Instagram post and responded that their storyline is prolific. However, Truth asserted that the Samoan members should not be fighting because they are family.

"This is 🔥🔥🔥 but y'all shouldn't be fightin Uce, y'all family dawg," Killings wrote.

pau @316REIGNS r truth always been real r truth always been real https://t.co/kyqcWhQVBZ

Only time will tell if Solo Sikoa also betrays The Tribal Chief down the line to side with Jimmy and Jey Uso to end Reigns' supremacy.

