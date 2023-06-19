WWE veteran sends message amidst injury, disapproves of The Bloodline falling apart

Amidst injury, WWE Superstar R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) sent a message to Jey Uso following The Bloodline's implosion on Friday Night SmackDown last week.

In November 2022, Truth suffered a severe injury during his match against Grayson Waller on NXT. The contest saw the 51-year-old veteran fall after a botched move, and the medical team escorted him to the backstage area.

After Jimmy Uso's fallout at Night of Champions 2023, his brother Jey also turned his back on Roman Reigns on the latest SmackDown episode. The WWE Universe witnessed The Tribal Chief on his knees at the hands of The Usos.

Jey Uso shared a picture of The Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023 in O2 Arena, London. In response to the post, R-Truth shared that The Bloodline members shouldn't be fighting because they are family.

"This is 🔥🔥🔥 but y'all shouldn't be fightin Uce, y'all family dawg," Ron Killings wrote.

Check out the screenshot of R-Truth's comment below:

pau @316REIGNS r truth always been real r truth always been real https://t.co/kyqcWhQVBZ

How did The Bloodline implode?

During the main event of the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns tried to get Jey Uso in his side. He stated that his duty was to get The Bloodline to the promised land, but it was the faction's responsibility to maintain their position.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also claimed to have invested almost three years in grooming Jey to lead the stable. However, Jimmy stepped in to protect his twin brother from Reigns' further deception. The Tribal Chief went on to say that only Jimmy objected to Jey becoming his right-hand man.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos ' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns , the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns, the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. https://t.co/DrUFibBwsb

Finally, one-half of The Usos' insecurities came out as he shared disappointment with Jimmy and also smacked Roman Reigns with a superkick implying his exit from the faction.

It remains to be seen who would come out on top to lead the most significant faction after the Civil War match at Money in the Bank. The Premium Live Event is all set to take place from the O2 arena in London, England on July 1, 2023.

What are your thoughts on The Usos turning their backs on Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes