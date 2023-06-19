Solo Sikoa sends a three-word message to Jey Uso after being attacked on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has warned Jey Uso on Twitter with a short message. Much like Roman Reigns, Sikoa was also attacked by The Usos on SmackDown.

On last week's show, Jey Uso finally made his decision to leave The Bloodline after months of torment, courtesy of The Tribal Chief. On his way out of the faction, Jey, alongside his brother Jimmy, took down both Reigns and Sikoa with superkicks.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa shared a throwback photo from this year's Backlash premium live event when he almost hit Jey with a Samoan Spike. The Enforcer's tweet was a warning to his now-former Bloodline stablemate.

"Ima get you.." wrote Sikoa.

Check out Sikoa's tweet and message to Jey:

Konnan believes Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Konnan has discussed the idea of Solo Sikoa potentially dethroning Roman Reigns at some point down the line.

On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned how WWE has protected Solo. He said:

"It could be. People would believe it, you know what I'm saying? And a lot of people don't believe they can beat Roman. Maybe Cody [Rhodes], maybe Seth [Rollins], you know, but Solo is a kind of a guy that they've protected. He's only done one job and I think it was to Cody. [Everything that comes out of his mouth means something] Right. And he might be the anti-promo guy. Just a guy that says very few words but he gets the job done and it might get over, you never know."

Sikoa will be teaming up with Reigns at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event for a huge tag team match against The Usos. Following Jimmy and Jey's actions on SmackDown, The Bloodline Civil War was confirmed on SmackDown Lowdown.

Would you like to see Solo Sikoa hit Jey Uso with a Samoan Spike? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes