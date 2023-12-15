Does 32-year-old WWE star hate Rhea Ripley? Analyzing her recent comment

Rhea Ripley has captured the hearts of many, despite being one of the bad guys in WWE. Her charisma, in-ring skills, and overall unique look have fans and professionals alike swooning over her, no matter their gender or current relationship status.

Rhea Ripley got fans' attention on social media again after she posted a recent photo on Instagram while in Australia. Several fans had no problems expressing their admiration for The Judgment Day member. However, one WWE star who had issues doing this was Zelina Vega.

In the comments, the Latino World Order member seemed to find it hard to form words after seeing her rival's photo. The SmackDown star jokingly said she still hated the Women's World Champion. Of course, Vega doesn't really hate Ripley in real life, but only does so for storyline purposes.

You can check out Rhea's Instagram post here, and Zelina's comment below:

"Bruh. Why you. Even. Like. When you. And you. Why you you when you. Bum ass watermelon on toothpicks head ass. I still hate you."

Zelina Vega's reply to Rhea's post

Vega and Ripley feuded with each other for a few months before meeting at WWE Backlash 2023 in a Women's World Championship title match. Despite Zelina's best efforts, and the support of her fellow Puerto Ricans, she still came up short.

What was Rhea Ripley's concern before facing Zelina Vega?

Zelina Vega failed to defeat Rhea at WWE Backlash

Although the 32-year-old faced The Eradicator in Puerto Rico, the champion still had her group of supporters. As it turns out, this was a cause of concern for Ripley before the bout.

On a previous Cheap Heat podcast, Rhea Ripley said she was worried about the "Mami" chants, and hoped that they wouldn't be overpowering, as she knew the event was an important one for her opponent.

"I was like, hopefully, the Mami chants don't drown anything out because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can only relate to that, especially since she's never had like that big opportunity and she's worked so hard for it."

Which other female WWE stars has Rhea Ripley flirted with?

It's known that Rhea and Dominik Mysterio have a heated on-screen relationship, but that doesn't stop Ripley from having "girlfriends." Ripley has been known to flirt with backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley on several occasions. However, the duo "broke up" after the WWE Superstar flirted with Samantha Irvin during a house show.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see when, and where, Ripley and Vega share the ring again.

