Does Becky Lynch have a higher net worth than her husband Seth Rollins? Find out

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are among the most popular and adored couples in the world of professional wrestling. Given their similar backgrounds and top status in Vince McMahon’s WWE, fans can’t help but compare their net worth.

Fans of The Man may be disappointed to know that their favorite superstar doesn’t have a higher net worth than The Visionary. Becky Lynch’s current net worth is estimated to be between $5-7 million, while Seth Rollins has a net worth of approximately $12 million.

It is worth mentioning that Lynch is the highest-paid female superstar on the WWE roster, making $3.1 million on her current contract. Trailing behind her is Ronda Rousey with $1.5 million in WWE salary and an incredible $2.1 million in merchandise sales and bonuses.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet reportedly wants to put Shayna Baszler over on her way out of the company. Shayna turned heel on Ronda during their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Speaking of Money in the Bank, the event featured Becky Lynch in the Women’s ladder match. The 36-year-old star was inches away from grabbing the briefcase before she was stopped in her tracks by eventual winner IYO SKY.

Becky Lynch’s match set for RAW next week

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion appeared on the red brand this past Monday for a promo segment with Trish Stratus. Lynch called out the WWE Hall of Famer for a fight, and Trish showed up with a protective face covering alongside Zoey Stark.

The veteran blamed Lynch for breaking her face at Money in the Bank. Trish also tiptoed around the challenge and announced that Becky Lynch will face Zoey Stark in a match on the July 10, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner when RAW comes to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, next Monday.

