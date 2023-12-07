Does Brock Lesnar have a daughter with Sable? All you need to know about Mya Lynn Lesnar's mother

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lynn Lesnar, has recently been in the news for various reasons. Fans noted her close resemblance to her father and for breaking the women's shot put record at Colorado State University. While the father and daughter duo are more present in the public eye, Mya's mother is the opposite.

Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, a former WWE Superstar, don't have a daughter. The wrestling couple married in 2006 and had two sons - Turk in 2009 and Duke in 2010. Mya Lynn's mother is Brock's former fiancee, Nicole McClain. Interestingly, Mya has a twin brother, Luke, who plays ice hockey. However, little is known about him.

Unlike Sable, Nicole McClain was not involved with professional wrestling; hence, little is known about her. too. However, she was a fitness model and has been featured on TV shows and in magazines. She also writes, hunts, and has an interest in photography. Nicole was the model for artist Dave Nestler's painting "Bored of Education" and a part of "Deer & Deer Hunting" on NBC Sports.

Why does Brock Lesnar not talk about his daughter Mya Lynn Lesnar?

Mya Lynn Lesnar's mother, Nicole McClain

Brock Lesnar is a multi-time WWE Champion and a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is among some of the best-known wrestlers and fighters due to his intimidating size and impressive in-ring skills. Despite both he and his wife being involved in wrestling, little is known about their personal life. This includes not talking about his children in public.

Brock Lesnar previously stated that he lived a basic life and didn't put himself out in the media like other athletes. He prefers to live "old school" by not being too involved with the internet and gadgets. The Beast said he wanted to live like this since he came from nothing and could return to it anytime.

"I just don't put myself out there to the fans and prostitute my private life to everybody. In today's day and age, with the internet and cameras and cell phones, I just like being old school and living in the woods and living my life. I came from nothing, and at any moment, you can go back to having nothing.”

Which UFC fighter acknowledged Mya Lynn Lesnar's shot put record?

Fans were impressed with Mya Lynn's record-breaking indoor shotput performance. Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor also acknowledged Mya Lynn's performance by reposting the news of the record on his Instagram story.

It would be interesting to see if Mya Lynn will follow in her father's footsteps, and be seen in the squared circle at some point in the future.

