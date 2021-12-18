Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn have recently become more popular than ever on SmackDown due to their unique relationship.

For the last few weeks, Lesnar and Zayn have been working together in interesting segments, even becoming "friends" at one point. Apart from being Canadian citizens, they might have other things in common.

Does Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn's birthday fall on the same date?

The answer is yes! Brock Lesnar was born on July 12, 1977, while Sami Zayn was born on the same date in 1984. The age gap between the two is seven years.

Although Brock Lesnar claimed to be Canadian, he was born in the United States. So, is Lesnar American or Canadian? Find out right here!

The interactions between Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn have been incredible

prank sinatra @KyloCool630 i just want brock lesnar and sami zayn to be best friends now. #Smackdown i just want brock lesnar and sami zayn to be best friends now. #Smackdown https://t.co/swO3abEV6Q

After Brock Lesnar's suspension due to misconduct, Sami Zayn won a Battle Royal and became the #1 contender for the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar then returned to announce that he wants the Universal Title.

Lesnar successfully manipulated Zayn to compete for the Universal Title before the scheduled match. Thanks to The Beast's devastating F5s, Sami Zayn was easily defeated by Roman Reigns.

The following week, Sami Zayn arrived in a wheelchair, claiming that Brock Lesnar is responsible for his injuries. The former Universal Champion interrupted and apologized in a friendly manner. He mentioned that both are Canadians and might eventually become good friends. There were huge pops from the crowd as no one had ever seen a friendly Brock Lesnar.

However, Paul Heyman interrupted both stars and awakened the Beast with his signature catchphrase. Lesnar went on to destroy the Master Strategist once again.

These segments have kept fans entertained amid the intense rivalry between Roman and Lesnar. These titans will collide at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar is the greatest threat to Roman Reigns' Universal Title reign. It'll be interesting to see if Sami Zayn interferes in the Universal Title match at WWE Day 1.

Will Roman Reigns' dominant Universal Title reign end at WWE Day 1? Offer your thoughts in the comments section!

