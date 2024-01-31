Does Corey Graves have a new role in WWE? Exploring potential career-altering move

Corey Graves has been performing tremendously in the commentary booth in WWE. For the past few months, Graves paired with Michael Cole on WWE SmackDown, where he had been holding some sort of villainous character during his commentary.

However, recently, WWE has witnessed some major changes in the commentary team with the return of Pat McAfee to the announcer's table.

For those unaware, Pat McAfee returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he joined Graves and Cole at ringside. Pat was also one of the surprise entrants in the traditional Men's Royal Rumble Match. Moreover, during the latest episode of WWE RAW, the Stamford-based company revealed that McAfee was back as a full-time commentator and will appear every week on Monday Night RAW along with Michael Cole.

This leaves the SmackDown commentary table lineup shaken as now Corey Graves is reported as the commentator for the blue brand, along with Wade Barrett on his side.

Previously, Michael Cole was the primary commentator of Friday Night SmackDown. However, as Cole has now moved to Monday Night RAW, this has resulted in Corey Graves replacing his role on the blue brand.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the Stamford-based promotion with these new commentary lineups, especially considering the role shift of Corey Graves on the booth.

When did Corey Graves last wrestle in WWE?

Corey Graves has been a part of WWE for a very long time. For those unaware, before joining the commentary team, Graves was an in-ring performer in the Stamford-based company. As per Cagematch, the last time he wrestled in the Stamford-based company was during WWE WrestleMania Axxess 2014, where he clashed against Troy McClain, which resulted in a No Contest.

However, on December 11, 2014, Graves proclaimed his retirement from the squared circle, disclosing the concussion issues as the reason. Since then, he was rarely involved in any physical altercation in the Stamford-based company. Amid this, he also won the 24/7 Championship on November 8, 2021.

Besides this, during a recent interview, Corey revealed that he was inspired by his fellow commentator, Pat McAfee, and had the desire to wrestle at least once.

"I have a clean bill of health now, thanks. I actually got medically cleared a couple of years ago to perform in the ring again. I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity if it presents itself. More of a one-time thing like [Pat] McAfee has done – not as a full-time in-ring performer."

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the near future for Graves and whether he will return to the in-ring competition someday.

