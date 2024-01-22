Does Edge (aka Adam Copeland) have heat with WWE? Likely reason for controversial snub on YouTube

Edge is, without a question, a WWE legend. He spent decades with the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning numerous world titles and headlining major pay-per-views and premium live events. This includes WrestleManias and Royal Rumbles during his run with WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar has been the subject of debate recently, however. WWE released a 25 surprise Royal Rumble entrants countdown video on YouTube. Naturally, Edge's shocking and heartwarming return in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match was included.

What may surprise some, and the reason for the controversy, was that Edge's surprise appearance was listed as the 12th top moment. Given how emotional and special his comeback was, after his career seemingly ending years prior, many wondered if his position came down to heat with the company following his exit last year.

While always possible, it is very unlikely that Edge has any heat with Triple H and the upper brass. Instead, the move was more likely a business decision above all else.

Triple H and Edge both spoke highly of one another upon Adam Copeland's exit from World Wrestling Entertainment and after his AEW debut. If there were any serious issues between the two parties, something snarky would have likely been said.

Beyond that, WWE is a business first and foremost. They would want to put over their current stars and those affiliated with their company first and foremost. Edge being ranked low could be acknowledging that the moment was special, but still putting emphasis on those tied to the promotion and not currently working for the competition.

Four matches have been confirmed for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

While WWE loves highlighting past events, all eyes are on the company's next major show. World Wrestling Entertainment's upcoming premium live event is the 2024 Royal Rumble and it will air this upcoming Saturday.

The show will naturally feature two Royal Rumble matches. One bout will highlight male stars, which includes CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley, among others. The other bout will include female superstars. This includes the likes of Bayley, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch.

Beyond that, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line. Roman Reigns is set to defend his prized title that he's held for over three years against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. They will clash in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The final bout announced for the 2024 Royal Rumble event will see Logan Paul defend his United States Championship. The Maverick will clash with Kevin Owens over the prized title in a bout that has grown to be particularly heated after recent confrontations.

