Does Goldberg have real-life heat with Triple H after complaining about his WWE retirement? The truth revealed

Goldberg competed in his final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL earlier this month against Gunther. The legend failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship as The Ring General choked the Da Man with his signature sleeper hold and retained his title.

The WCW legend received an outstanding farewell from his hometown crowd of Atlanta. Following his match, Goldberg gave an emotional speech, which didn't air as the broadcast was cut short. The Hall of Famer shared his disappointment about his speech getting cut and expressed that the company would never do something like this to other legends like The Undertaker or John Cena.

This initiated speculation among the fans who suggested that Goldberg and the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, the man behind all creative decisions, may have real-life heat backstage as they had a bumpy relationship in the past.

However, this all appears to be mere chatter, which is far from reality. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Da Man acknowledged that his relationship with The Game had been bumpy throughout their careers, but things are fine between them now.

“We speak infrequently. But we have a good relationship, I believe. It was tumultuous throughout times of our careers, to say it mildly. But, you know, it’s where it’s at, man. It’s Triple H," he said.

That said, Goldberg and Triple H have no real-life tension or heat as many might assume.

Former WWE manager called out Goldberg over retirement demands

While speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, ex-WWE manager Dutch Mantell expressed his views on the rumor about the WCW legend not wanting to lose the retirement match.

Mantell recalled that back then, several superstars helped Da Man get over, contributing to his star power, and stated it would be selfish if the WCW legend didn’t put the rising star over.

"You know there was a lot of discussion about will Goldberg lose on the way out. Well, I guess he will if you give him enough money. Yeah, he'll do anything." He added, "Hey, listen. That to me is very selfish. How many guys put him over? Hundred. All of these guys put him over, and he doesn't want to lose in his last match?" [From 11:57 onwards]

However, Goldberg debunked the rumors as he put Gunther over as a rising superstar, losing to him at WWE SNME XL.

