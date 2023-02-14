Does Jay White have friends in WWE? Exploring connections amid debut rumors

Jay White is one of the most recent wrestlers heavily rumored to be making his way to WWE. With his many relationships with current superstars, it's no wonder fans believe a debut will occur soon.

Switchblade is best known for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, although he has also appeared in promotions like Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. One of his best-known roles is as the leader of The Bullet Club. The 30-year-old wrestler has been wrestling since 2013 so it's no wonder the NJPW star has a lot of friends in the business, including WWE.

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cody Rhodes are some of the current WWE Superstars with whom Jay White has shared the ring and locker room in the past. Due to their past history in Japan, a friendship has surely formed.

Another friend White has in the Stamford-based promotion is Bronson Reed, who was previously known as JONAH. The RAW Superstar even heightened speculation of Jay's arrival after posting a photo of the two of them together.

The former World Champion lost against Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan match at The New Beginning in Osaka event. The former is scheduled to have a match in NJPW at Battle in the Valley against Eddie Kingston on February 18.

Rumored update regarding Jay White's status in WWE

The 30-year-old has impressed numerous fans and professionals in his decades-long career. Some of the people he may have also caught the attention of are those in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Switchblade may possibly move back to the US. They also said that widespread interest in the wrestler has remained, adding that the company is confident they could sign Jay, but there are still no guarantees. The site also said that an appearance at the Royal Rumble was not planned due to White's contract with NJPW.

Jay White is a former IWGP World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and United States Champion. He is also New Japan Pro Wrestling's former NEVER Openweight Champion.

His skills and accomplishments will surely be an interesting and exciting addition to the WWE roster. His connections, both inside and outside the ring, with multiple former NJPW stars will surely be useful to grow closer to other superstars in the future if he does move to WWE.

