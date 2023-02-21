Does Naomi still work for WWE? Latest announcement sheds light on a 'return'

Naomi's WWE return is a topic that has long been discussed by multiple people. Fans haven't seen her on television since 2022, but that is going to change very soon.

There is still no confirmation regarding Naomi's status in WWE. However, she will be making her television return on the upcoming episode of Bar Rescue, which will air on Sunday, February 26, on the Paramount Network. In a recent clip released by the show, she played a regular customer. Joining her was former tag team partner Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

"Best believe @jontaffer did not come here to play 😤 Set your DVRs for all-new episodes of #BarRescue, returning SUN, FEB 26th at 10/9c on @ParamountNet! 🔥"

Bar Rescue is a reality TV show wherein the host, Jon Taffer, visits and helps transform struggling bars into profitable businesses. The first episode aired in July 2011 on the Paramount Network.

Mercedes and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May 2022. The former has since returned to wrestling but is now part of New Japan Pro Wrestling/Stardom, while the latter mostly kept to herself.

The 35-year-old's also recently made headlines when she changed her social media bio to remove traces of her time at the Stamford-based company, which many fans thought could have indicated her departure.

Naomi and former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone are also scheduled for another appearance

Although the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are not currently an active in-ring duo anymore, that doesn't mean their partnership has already ended.

Trinity Fatu is known to be one of the WWE personalities that was present during Mercede's debut in Japan. The two also have multiple social media exchanges showing support for each other. Even last year, they attended multiple movie events and joined the New York Fashion Show.

As recently announced, Trinity and Mercedes will be present at the upcoming Emerald City Comic Con on March 4 and 5. Their appearance event will be held at the Seattle Convention Center Summit building.

"Welcome to #ECCC, Trinity Fatu (“Naomi”)! 🌟 Trinity and her bestie, Mercedes Varnado, are tag-teaming Seattle March 4 and 5. Meet this duo at the brand-new Seattle Convention Center Summit building."

It remains to be seen if the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion will return to the Stamford-based promotion. It's also possible that just like Mone, the 35-year-old would appear in a different company instead.

