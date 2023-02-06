Why is WWE star Naomi trending on Twitter? Fans disheartened after bio update

Naomi hasn't been seen in WWE since May of last year, and it looks like a future with the promotion may be bleak after her recent update to her social media bio.

Naomi recently trended on Twitter after her Instagram bio only referred to her real-life name Trinity Fatu. It was almost wiped clean of her time in WWE, except for her Twitter handle. Currently, her username on Twitter remains the same during her active time in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE during the May 16 episode of RAW before their scheduled six-man match. It was reported that the duo had creative differences from the company.

Despite their absence from the Stamford-based promotion, they have remained active in different ways. They attended multiple red-carpet events for movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also walked the runway during New York Fashion Week in September.

Mercedes have since returned to wrestling. She debuted at NJPW's event, Wrestle Kingdom 17, this January. She is scheduled to face KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The likes of Bayley and Naomi were also in attendance during her debut at the Japanese promotion.

Naomi previously hinted at her WWE future

Mercedes' debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling last month wasn't all that secret due to reports in the weeks leading up to the event. However, the same can't be said for her former WWE partner. Only a few reports about the 35-year-old's status with the Stamford-based promotion made the rounds online, and she just debunked a major and recent one.

In a two-word response and now-deleted tweet, Naomi denied that she was about to sign a promising deal with the company. Safe to say, the former SmackDown Women's Champion may not be looking to make a return to WWE in the immediate future.

The possible exit of the former SmackDown Women's Champion will surely be met with different reactions from fans. It remains to be seen whether she will return inside the ring, and if that will be in WWE or elsewhere like Mercedes. For now, fans will just have to settle with the current status of the superstar.

Do you think we will see Naomi back at the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts below.

