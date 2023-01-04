Naomi sends a message to WWE star Bayley ahead of Sasha Banks' rumored Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance

Sasha Banks is reportedly set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in a few hours. Naomi is also in Japan to support her good friend and long-term tag team partner. Ahead of the event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a message to Bayley.

Banks and Naomi are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In 2022, the duo walked out of the company after reports of issues with the creative team. The Boss is reportedly set to play a major role at the Tokyo Dome. She could potentially confront the IWGP Women's Champion, a title currently held by KAIRI.

Banks is also good friends with Bayley. The two women, alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, are recognized as the Four Horsewomen of WWE. They were also the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions of the promotion.

Both Naomi and Bayley are reportedly in Japan right now to support Sasha Banks ahead of her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Glow recently sent a message to The Role Model via her Instagram story as she shared a picture of three dolls.

"@itsmebayley which one do you want to be cuz sash [Banks] is the short one in the middle," Naomi wrote.

Check out the screengrab below:

Saraya (FKA Paige) recently commented on Sasha Banks' career and her future

Sasha Banks has a lot of history with Saraya. The former Divas Champion is currently signed to AEW and recently spoke about The Boss.

In an interview with Metro, Saraya jokingly claimed that Banks is probably scared to wrestle her in the future.

"I love the fact that she [Sasha Banks] took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts b*tts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things,"she said.

Saraya is currently scheduled for a big tag team match in AEW against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Her partner for the match is yet to be revealed, but speculations have suggested that this could be Sasha Banks.

Do you think The Boss will challenge KAIRI or Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women's Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Sound off in the comment section

