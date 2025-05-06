Does Paul Heyman hate CM Punk in real life? The truth following his words on WWE RAW

The differences between former best friends CM Punk and Paul Heyman seem to escalate each week. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Heyman interrupted Jey Uso’s opening segment promo for two reasons: Firstly, to deliver a message on behalf of Seth Rollins, making it clear that he intends to challenge Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at the time and place of the champion's choosing. That turned out to be the night's main event, where Rollins came extremely close to winning the title until CM Punk returned to RAW and foiled The Architect's vision.

This brings us to the other reason Heyman came out: he cut an emotional promo where he explained his actions from the main event of WrestleMania 41. According to him, it wasn’t he who betrayed anyone. It was Roman Reigns and CM Punk who betrayed him. That moment, paired with Punk’s return later in the show, sets up another round of their long, complicated on-screen relationship. But that brings us to the big question: has their real-life relationship also taken a hit? It would be safe to say that is not the case.

Despite their issues on the screen, Heyman and Punk are known to be extremely close in real life. As both men have stated multiple times, Heyman believed in Punk during the initial stages of his WWE tenure when nobody else did. He fought for him behind the scenes, giving him the platform to shine in his early days.

Punk has never shied away from acknowledging that the respect is mutual. The Voice of the Voiceless sat right beside Heyman's children at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last year in Philadelphia, where The Wiseman headlined the Class of 2024.

CM Punk and Paul Heyman's latest developments are just the next chapter in a classic storyline between two people who understand how to make great TV, especially on opposite sides.

What role did CM Punk play in this week's RAW main event?

The World Heavyweight Championship match between reigning champion Jey Uso and the inaugural champion Seth Rollins saw Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn attempt to assist their respective allies. Toward the finish, it seemed almost inevitable that The Visionary would reclaim his title, but the return of CM Punk hindered him.

Punk went after Breakker and Rollins with a steel chair, causing a DQ finish. As a result, Jey Uso ended up retaining the World Heavyweight Championship under controversial circumstances, which are sure to play out over the next few weeks on Monday Night RAW.

