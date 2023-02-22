Does Randy Orton have a business outside of WWE? Exploring $11M net worth star's projects

Randy Orton's reported eight-figure net worth may be impressive, but it's not surprising. He is one of the most well-known and respected wrestlers in the business, and one of the longest performers as well. While other wrestlers have various business ventures outside of wrestling, the same can't be said for The Viper.

Randy Orton is not involved in any business outside of WWE aside from his wife, Kim Orton's, clothing line. The brand is called Slthr and was launched in 2020. The Viper also models some of the designs of the apparel.

The WWE Superstar even bragged about his wife's business during a past appearance on the Broken Skulls Sessions podcast with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He stated that while Kim is raising their kids, she also runs her own company.

"So my lovely wife, Kim Orton, came up with the brand Slthr and she has worked for years to come up with this brand and I'm very proud of her man," Randy said, "Like I tell you what, I'm doing my thing in the ring, she is doing her thing at home raising five kids. On the side, she is also the owner of her own company, Slthr. And yeah, we are selling some merch man. I'll tell you what, if it's me to a tee, I love it. I'm proud of her."

Randy Orton is currently out of action due to a back injury. His last appearance in WWE occurred on the May 20, 2022, show of SmackDown. During the episode, RK-Bro was unsuccessful in defending the brand's Tag Team Championship against The Usos. After their defeat, the duo even received a post-match attack from The Bloodline.

Randy Orton's reported salary explains his impressive $11 million net worth

The Viper may not own a lot of business, or even participate in a handful of movies compared to other WWE Superstars, but his dedication in the ring is definitely enough.

As reported last year, Randy Orton is one of the top highest-paid WWE Superstars. The reported salary states that he earns more than four million dollars per year.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #RandyOrton Renowned shoemaker Jose G Sanz uploaded a Facebook story where he revealed this Renowned shoemaker Jose G Sanz uploaded a Facebook story where he revealed this 👀#WWE #RandyOrton https://t.co/F81R5HEc7k

Other names on the list include AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, who reportedly earn three million a year. The two stars ahead of Orton are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The former reportedly earns five million dollars a year while the latter's annual salary is a five million dollar base price. Fans will just have to wait and see when The Viper strikes next.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes