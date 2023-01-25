Does Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker have a higher net worth than him?

Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker, briefly became a fitness model after attending college, but she has since decided to keep her personal life more private. Still, her reported net worth is still quite high and has reportedly even reached seven figures.

Reigns found success in wrestling after initially pursuing a football career, but there were still some positive outcomes prior to his WWE run. While in college, he met Galina Becker, who was also a successful athlete in track and field and has won multiple awards.

Galina then went on to become a fitness model, but now focuses primarily on her role as a mother to five children. However, multiple reports have suggested that Galina Becker's net worth is around $3 million. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' net worth is around $12 million.

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker officially married in December 2014 on a private island owned by Disney. They welcomed their first child, Joelle, in 2008. She was followed by twin boys in 2016, and another pair of twin boys were added in 2020.

Roman Reigns reveals his secret to a happy marriage with his wife Galina Becker

The Tribal Chief and his partner have known each other since 2005 while attending the same college, Georgia Institute of Technology. However, it looks like their relationship is only getting stronger as the years pass by.

In a past interview with Renee Young on Unfiltered, Roman Reigns revealed there is no secret to a happy relationship, but both partners should be willing to insert hard work.

"There is no secret, it's hard work. You have to know how to give and take, and that's the toughest part that I deal with now is being there. And we're good about that because I played football in the CFL."

To keep their date nights interesting, the WWE Superstar shared that they also indulge in different types of dates in an interview with NBC's Today Show, especially since they now also have five children to look after.

“Date nights, date lunches — you have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to continue to put the work in your relationships.” (H/T New York Post)

Despite the hectic schedule of a WWE Superstar and the responsibilities of being a mother, it looks like the couple still spend as much time with each other as they can.

