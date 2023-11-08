Does Triple H have no plans for 34-year-old WWE superstar whom he brought back a year ago? Exploring the possibility

Triple H brought back a lot of released superstars to the company after presiding over as the creative head. While many of those superstars received the spotlight, others failed to leave a mark.

One of those superstars recently completed one year of her WWE return. The name in question is none other than Michin. Ever since her return in 2022, she has not been a part of any major storylines.

She has been wandering around on the blue brand with the OC, having a lackluster run. As a result, fans have been wondering whether Triple H has no plans for the 34-year-old superstar.

It looks like The Game is currently more inclined towards pushing Michin in a faction rather than as a singles superstar. The company aligned her with AJ Styles and The Good Brother and seemingly wants to go in this direction.

The formation of new factions, along with a superstar from the women's division, has been a trend over the years under Triple H's regime. The Judgment Day and the LWO are prime examples of it.

Therefore, WWE has seemingly been trying to do the same with The O.C. Hunter might have plans for Michin in the long run, as her alignment with the AJ Styles-led faction could lead to something huge.

Is Triple H planning a WarGames match with the involvement of Michin?

WWE has made a WarGames match official on Monday Night RAW this week. There's a good possibility that SmackDown will also have another match with the same stipulation at Survivor Series.

One of the rivalries that could unfold ahead of the upcoming event is between The Bloodline and The O.C. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa injured AJ Styles on an episode of SmackDown.

Since then, The Phenomenal One has been away from television. He is expected to return soon to the Blue Brand. Styles might exact vengeance on The Bloodline upon his return.

It could possibly culminate in a WarGames match between both factions in Chicago. Triple H could plan to keep Michin a part of it while adding a female member to Roman's faction.

Ava (Raine) is the name who has often been rumored to join The Bloodline. Therefore, if she makes her main roster debut and aligns with the heel faction, it could equalize the numbers game between both factions.

Therefore, both factions could go to war at Survivor Series in a WarGames match. However, the possibility of it happening is quite low, as Roman Reigns is not expected to work at the upcoming PLE.

