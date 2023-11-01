Potential reason why Roman Reigns is set to miss WWE Survivor Series 2023

There has been a potential update as to why Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series next month in Chicago.

Survivor Series 2023 will air on November 25, and there is already a ton of buzz surrounding the event. Randy Orton has recently been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and has been rumored to be making his return soon. Controversial star CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September, and many fans are hoping to see him return to WWE for the first time since 2014 at the premium live event next month.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight this Saturday at Crown Jewel. However, as of now, The Tribal Chief is not in the plans for Survivor Series.

According to Xero News on their private X account, Reigns not appearing at Survivor Series could be a decision made by Triple H. The report claimed the decision was made because The Game didn't want the biggest star to "overshadow the plans for Survivor Series" next month.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal doesn't think Roman Reigns will ever be dethroned

Jinder Mahal recently claimed that Roman Reigns has every advantage going for him and likely will never lose the title.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India, Mahal claimed that the only person who can dethrone Reigns is himself. Mahal added that Reigns has The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, guiding him every step of the way and only has to work a light schedule.

"I think the only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires. That's my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. And, of course, his schedule. He only comes around once in a while, he picks his shots, so he has every advantage," said Jinder Mahal. [From 0:54 - 1:10]

LA Knight is the underdog heading into his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns this Saturday at Crown Jewel. Only time will tell if The Megastar can pull off the upset and capture the title on November 4.

