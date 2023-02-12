Does WWE's Cody Rhodes still talk to anybody in AEW? Surprising answer revealed

Former AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes has been the hottest name in WWE since winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match. He will go on to headline WrestleMania Hollywood, hoping to finally add a WWE World Championship to his resume.

The American Nightmare was among the founding members of All Elite Wrestling, but decided to leave the company in 2022. He shocked everyone by returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating one of the top stars, Seth Rollins.

Rhodes suffered a significant injury but managed to make a comeback in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble. He entered and won the Men's Royal Rumble match to cement his name in the main event of The Showcase of The Immortals.

While the former TNT Champion now works for Triple H, fans often wonder if he still talks to his friends at his former workplace. We've got the answer here.

Does WWE's Cody Rhodes still talking to anybody in AEW?

The answer is yes. He is in contact with multiple stars currently working at Tony Khan's promotion, including the current AEW World Champion, MJF.

During an interview with Sam Roberts on the NotSam podcast, The Salt of the Earth stated that he is still friends with Cody Rhodes and calls him when he needs a masterful opinion.

"I’ll still call him when I honestly need… rarely do I need advice – I mean, look at me. But I’ll call him because I respect the s*it out of him. I’ll call him to get a second masterful opinion." said MJF.

WWE Wrestling news

.

.

In 2024 I may go to a real wrestling company, real fans, and to my best friend Cody Rhodes #WWE MJF

While nothing is certain, the two stars could get to work together if MJF joins WWE once his contract expires in 2024.

Cody Rhodes' friend from AEW was backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

MJF is certainly not the only person from the rival company Rhodes talks to. One of his friends from AEW is Ricky Starks, who was also present at the Royal Rumble 2023 to watch his friend's victory.

Ricky Starks was backstage last night at the Royal rumble with Cody Rhodes, we got to remember ricky and Cody are good friends

Rhodes also expressed his thoughts on the situation. He believes that such scenarios shouldn't be happening frequently to avoid problems in the future.

“What an idiot, though! The locker rooms do have crossovers, people are married to people in other locker rooms, people are friends. This is a kid. I started on his journey at my former home and I obviously want to follow and see his journey, but I will say it’s probably best none of my friends visit me at the shows anymore.” said Cody Rhodes about Ricky Starks.

As of now, The American Nightmare is getting ready to have the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania Hollywood. Fans hope that he goes on to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

