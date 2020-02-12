Dolph Ziggler names his favorite female WWE Superstar

Dolph Ziggler is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Dolph Ziggler has revealed that Naomi is his favorite female Superstar on the WWE roster.

Writing on Twitter, the former Money In The Bank winner mentioned in a Q&A that he “hates” competing in ladder matches because he is afraid of heights.

He then went on to say that Naomi, who recently made her return as a member of the SmackDown brand after a six-month absence, is his favorite women’s wrestler.

Naomi’s WWE career in 2020

In September 2019, Naomi wrote on Twitter that she would return to WWE television “when the time is right” after dealing with health issues and problems in her personal life.

Four months later, she returned to the ring in the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble, where she entered at No.18 and lasted 22 minutes before being eliminated by eventual runner-up Shayna Baszler.

Since then, the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion’s only televised match came in the Fatal 4-Way encounter against Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Dana Brooke on the February 7 episode of SmackDown.

Carmella picked up the victory by pinning Naomi to earn a SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Bayley.

