Dolph Ziggler posts interesting picture from his date with Mandy Rose

Dolph Ziggler ruined Otis' date with Mandy Rose

Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to post a picture from his impromptu date with Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown.

Rose was due to go on a date with her long-time admirer, Otis, on the Valentine’s Day episode of SmackDown. However, Ziggler surprisingly showed up at the restaurant and joined her at a table, prompting Otis to throw a bunch of flowers on the floor and walk away.

The heartbreaking segment cemented Ziggler’s status as one of the top heels on the SmackDown roster, and the two-time World Heavyweight Champion has now made light of his on-screen antics by posting a picture of him enjoying his date with Rose.

cheers to the weekend pic.twitter.com/qKPxqDUxLu — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 15, 2020

Otis and Mandy Rose’s relationship

Ever since their days in NXT, Otis has jokingly flirted with Mandy Rose on social media and in interviews.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast this week, the Heavy Machinery member revealed that he used to joke around with Rose at WWE’s Performance Center by referring to her as “my beautiful peach” and Sonya Deville as “my plum”.

He then repeatedly insinuated on social media that Rose was his girlfriend, which eventually led WWE to build a storyline around their kayfabe relationship on SmackDown.