Dominik Mysterio & 4 other WWE stars who could retire Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the WWE stars nearing his retirement. The wrestling legend has been in the sport for decades and has even welcomed his son, Dominik Mysterio, into the sport. Interestingly, he could also be the one to take him out.

Dominik and Rey have already faced each other multiple times in the Stamford-based promotion, whether in singles or tag team matches. Dom's relationship and history could make an emotional send-off for his father, but other names could also have the same effect.

For this list, we will look at four other WWE Superstars who could retire Rey Mysterio.

#4. Rey Mysterio could pass the torch to Santos Escobar

One of the significant things Rey Mysterio has recently accomplished is not just becoming the United States Champion but re-establishing the Latino World Order with younger stars. The group includes Santos Escobar, a person the luchador has faced several times.

Rey and Santos faced each other multiple times for the US title but have always ended their match with respect and admiration. No feud or rivalry has broken out so far over the title. Their unique relationship could extend until Rey's eventual retirement, which could be viewed as a way to pass the torch to someone else.

#3. A recently returned star could take the reigns of LWO from Rey Mysterio

LWO has been more than open to welcoming part-time members into the group, including Bad Bunny and Savio Vega. However, one star that has seemingly joined the group going forward is Carlito.

Carlito first appeared with the group at WWE Payback in Puerto Rico, where he helped Bad Bunny against Damian Priest. He has since returned fully to Fastlane, where he helped Rey Mysterio against The Street Profits.

He could continuously build trust within the group and convince other LWO members that new leadership is needed when the time is right. Carlito could then turn heel and challenge Rey for the Latino World Order's leadership role.

#2. Seth Rollins wants to retire Rey Mysterio once and for all

When Dominik was only entering the scene in WWE, one of the first feuds he had was with Seth Rollins. They had a heated rivalry that involved the entire Mysterio family. During this feud, The Visionary has laid out how he wanted to be the one to Rey.

It should be noted that Rollins said that he wanted to retire Rey, but it could be an exciting match to watch. Rollins is one of the most skilled wrestlers and could easily build a great and intense storyline with the Hall of Famer.

#1. WWE could bring back a former superstar to feud with Rey for one last time

Aside from Dominik Mysterio, Rey has another family member he could share the ring with for one last time, Chavo Guerrero. The latter was also the first opponent Rey had in his WWE debut.

The feud between Rey and Chavo could even stem from the latter's recent comments that gained some traction from fans. The former superstar said Rey used the Guerrero name but revealed it was only in character and had talked to Rey beforehand.

The feud between the two could be an excellent way to satisfy fans who were angered by Chavo's comments and even include Eddie Guerrero in Rey's special moment.

