Dominik Mysterio to betray Liv Morgan; Jade Cargill's attacker revealed? 4 possible endings to the Women's Tag Team Title match on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will square off against Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's WWE RAW. Even though their rivalry doesn't date far back, it started as a result of Bianca and Naomi suspecting The Judgment Day members to be behind the attack on Jade Cargill.

Ad

Bianca and Noami showed up on RAW last week, where they cost Raquel her spot in the Elimination Chamber. Similarly, Morgan and Raquel attacked Bianca and Naomi on SmackDown last week. And on RAW tomorrow, the two teams will clash for the women's tag team titles.

This listicle will enumerate four possible finishes to the Women's Tag Team Championship match on RAW tomorrow.

#4. Jade Cargill returns and reveals Bianca Belair as the mastermind behind her attack

Jade Cargill has been rumored to return before WrestleMania 41, so she can return on RAW and attack Bianca Belair, costing The EST of WWE and Naomi their tag team titles.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Later, Jade could take the mic and reveal the original footage where Bianca is seen as the mastermind behind the attack on her. This could be just Thes EST or even include other names, to add sizzle to the feud, including stars like Naomi and The Judgment Day stars Morgan and Raquel. This builds up their heat before their big match at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Bianca turns on Naomi

Another possible finish to the match could be Bianca Belair turning on Naomi and walking out during the middle of the bout. Since she is the one whom many stars have speculated as who could be behind the attack on Jade, The EST can come out as a heel and reveal herself as the attacker.

Ad

She can attack Naomi during the match and then walk out, giving Morgan and Raquel the edge to win the match. This will also start a potential rivalry between Bianca and Naomi and they might engage in a feud heading to WrestleMania 41 if Jade Cargill doesn't return by then.

#2. Becky Lynch returns to WWE and attacks Liv Morgan

Former WWE Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch has still unfinished business with Liv Morgan. The Man was rumored to return to WWE this year, but that hasn't happened yet. The Man was last seen in WWE in May last year, when she lost a rematch for her title against Liv Morgan, thanks to outside intervention from Dominik.

Ad

Ad

She has also said that she won't be leaving WWE with Dominik slamming a door in her face as the last visuals of her in WWE. This indicates that The Man shall certainly go after Morgan and Dominik to settle her past scores. She can return on RAW this week and attack Liv Morgan and Raquel, thus avenging her loss last year.

#1. Dominik turns on Liv Morgan and walks out in the middle of the match

Dominik Mysterio has been rumored to turn face and part ways with The Judgment Day recently. There were rumors that Dominik may turn face and ally with his father, Rey Mysterio. Moreover, his relationship with Liv Morgan also isn't that cozy anymore.

After nearly dumping Morgan early this year by trying to shake hands with Rhea Ripley once again, Dominik showed that he might leave Morgan any day. So, the 27-year-old superstar can turn on Liv Morgan and leave her in the middle of the match instead of helping her. This can easily distract Morgan and lead to her and Raquel losing the match to Bianca and Naomi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback