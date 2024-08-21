Dominik Mysterio to bring back female WWE veteran after 6 years to manage Judgment Day? Exploring the potential

Dominik Mysterio has shown major improvements in his character since turning heel and becoming a member of The Judgment Day. The fearsome faction has recently seen a change in its lineup, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker thinks they could have room for one more.

Dominik Mysterio began his WWE journey in 2020 as a tag team partner of Rey Mysterio. The father and son duo separated in 2022 after Dirty Dom betrayed The Master of the 619 and has been part of The Judgment Day since. However, Dom Dom's connection with wrestling began much earlier. He made his first major appearance in 2005, at only eight years of age, when he was involved in Rey and Eddie Guerrero's feud for his custody. With Mysterio's connection with Guerrero, there is no wonder why The Undertaker suggested adding Vickie Guerrero to the heel group.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom praised Dominik Mysterio's heel work and the heat he receives from fans, much like Vickie Guerrero did in the past. The WWE Hall of Famer then expressed wanting to see Vickie work with Dirty Dom and his on-screen partner, Liv Morgan.

"It's hard to be a heel in this day and age, but he's [Dominik] doing a great job. He can't even talk from a mic. It's like Vickie. I wish Vickie could come back. If Vickie and Dom together, with Liv, my goodness," The Undertaker said.

While the thought may be interesting, it is unlikely to see Dominik and Vickie reunite in WWE, let alone see the latter in the Stamford-based promotion. The 56-year-old veteran was previously entangled in heavy allegations and it may be something that the company is not looking forward to getting involved with.

Additionally, the new-look Judgment Day, consisting of Finn Balor, Dominik, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Liv, has been doing more than fine with just themselves. One thing that makes their feud with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest more heated is their personal histories with each other, something that Vickie does not possess.

What is WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Vickie Guerrero?

Due to Rey Mysterio's close relationship with Eddie Guerrero on and off the screen, it is no wonder the Mysterios and Guerreros have a close relationship. Although Vickie Guerrero left WWE in 2014 and joined AEW five years later, there was still communication between the families.

In a March 2023 interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he still talks to Vickie now and then and the latter would praise what the WWE Superstar was doing. Dirty Dom added that it is all love and respect with the Guerrero family and would contact Vickie for permission before any segments involving their name.

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio and Vickie Guerrero appear on WWE programming together.

