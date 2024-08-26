Dominik Mysterio to defeat Jey Uso on RAW and force major WWE heel to turn babyface? Potential swerve explored

Jey Uso has been announced for the #1 Contenders Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. The tournament will commence tonight on WWE RAW, and the winner will be Bron Breakker's next challenger.

One of the superstars on WWE RAW's roster who is the perfect opponent for Main Event Jey is Dominik Mysterio. He has all the heat on himself right now, and Jey Uso might be placing himself as the 'knight in shining armor' for Rhea Ripely. So, keeping the Ripley-Uso-Mysterio angle in mind, the first round can be Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Unfortunately for Uso, Mysterio has all the advantage in Monday Night RAW at the moment. The Judgment Day can be expected to interfere to ensure 'Daddy Dom' takes the win. In fact, the Judgment Day members will possibly see it through and have Mysterio win the tournament. However, this can trigger a face turn for Bron Breakker!

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Once Dominik Mysterio wins the tournament, his feud with Bron Breakker will begin. As of now, Mysterio cannot be turned face given the way his story is unfolding but Breakker can make the turn. He has made a significant mark on the WWE Universe as a heel, and his babyface turn will be an unpredicted change! With Breakker turning face and taking on heel Dominik, fans can expect Bron Breakker to break 'Daddy Dom' into two!

Jey Uso revealed why he didn't like Sami Zayn getting involved with The Bloodline

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's friendship blossomed after Uso accepted Zayn as a member of The Bloodline. Prior to that, Uso wasn't keen on working alongside Zayn in the faction. While it was kayfabe, there were some real feelings as well.

During Fanatics Fest, Main Event Jey revealed why he didn't like Zayn towards the beginning.

"It was borderline real, too. In the beginning, I really didn't like it. I didn't. 'How you get in my family locker room? Peace out.' He grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key, one of my favorite performers to watch."

Main Event Jey has been one of the top performers on Monday Night RAW since he moved. His popularity with the WWE Universe remains unmatched, and fans are expecting to see him win his first singles championship soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.