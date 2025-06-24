Dominik Mysterio to be forced to vacate WWE Intercontinental Championship due to injury? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio was slated to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions on June 28. However, in a surprising turn of events, the match has been canceled, as revealed by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce himself.

Pearce told AJ Styles backstage that he had to call off the match at Night of Champions as Dominik is injured. When the Phenomenal One contested that Dom was just faking it, Pearce said it was legitimate and that he had seen the paperwork.

However, it's quite perplexing to know that Dominik is injured, since he didn't compete in any match last week on RAW. Neither did Dom compete in any house shows this week, where he could have gotten injured.

While speaking to Cathy Kelly during tonight's show, the 27-year-old superstar said that he has a rib injury, but he was cut short by the crowd. He walked out in frustration after the crowd didn't allow him to speak. One wonders whether Dom is being honest or not.

If he is not, then he can be forced to vacate his WWE Intercontinental Championship in case Pearce finds out that he is faking his injury. The action can be taken next week on RAW, by Pearce, after finding out that Dirty Dom completely faked his injury to avoid losing his gold to Styles at WWE Night of Champions.

It was Liv Morgan who suffered a serious shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW last week. The Miracle Kid landed on her elbow, leading to a serious jerk, which probably dislocated her shoulder. She is expected to stay out of action for months.

Dominik Mysterio was spotted backstage with the other Judgment Day members, sporting a gloomy expression. He was probably missing Liv Morgan and looked completely uninterested. It remains to be seen how things shape up before Night of Champions.

WWE veteran says Liv Morgan's injury will not impact Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has said that Morgan's injury will not have any impact on Dominik or his storyline in the promotion. While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the veteran stated that Dom's storyline will hardly change.

"Bro, is he factored into any of it now?" Russo said. "Like, really? He's really not. I mean, we guess him and Liv are like a thing, but they're both doing their own thing, man, so they've never really been factored in together." [5:32 – 5:46]

With Morgan out for the next few months and Finn Balor seemingly taking over the leadership role in The Judgment Day, it remains to be seen how Dominik keeps himself composed moving forward.

