Dominik Mysterio leaving The Judgment Day soon? Analyzing potential hint

The Judgment Day is one of the most prominent factions currently, and Dominik Mysterio is a quintessential part of it. WWE recently updated the banners of all three brands, featuring the top stars of the respective shows. One of the things that caught fans' attention was Dominik being featured on NXT's banner.

As a result, there has been speculation that the 26-year-old is leaving The Judgment Day and moving to WWE's third brand. Over the last month, WWE has constantly featured Dominik Mysterio on NXT. Moreover, he won the NXT North American Championship not too long ago.

Mysterio is also involved in a storyline with Dragon Lee of NXT and has been wrestling week after week on the show. He has also been drawing huge numbers for the former Black and Gold show. However, The Modern-Day Latino Heat is unlikely to leave The Judgment Day anytime soon.

WWE is considering expanding NXT and making it a main brand similar to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. Therefore, with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley being two of the hottest things currently in the company, WWE is using their star power to elevate NXT by featuring them constantly on the show.

Is WWE using Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as a trump card for NXT?

Mysterio and Ripley are currently the biggest attractions in WWE and have been making headlines for the past year. Along with being a part of RAW, The Judgment Day members are also involved in NXT storylines.

This has helped the brand gain a lot of attention from fans in recent times. Dominik Mysterio gets deafening boos from the WWE Universe, which has become an inevitable phenomenon. The fans love to shut him up during his promo segments with vociferous chants.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old's ability to connect with the fans is unparalleled, and his presence in NXT has excited them to watch the show, as fans love to boo him. Moreover, Mysterio and Ripley's chemistry is one of the reasons fans tune into the show.

They enjoy watching the duo bring the same energy to Tuesday nights with their riveting segments. Furthermore, Dirty Dom's presence on NXT has been drawing good numbers for the show.

Therefore, it will be safe to say that Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are playing a pivotal role in elevating NXT to some extent, with WWE looking to make it a third main brand in the company.

