The Judgment Day to break up at WWE Payback 2023? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day is currently one of the hottest factions in WWE. The group had a quick rise to prominence. However, there seems to be turmoil within the faction lately, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor seem to be at loggerheads. WWE has been dropping subtle hints about the explosion of the stable recently.

The company released the poster for its next premium live event, Payback, and it features The Judgment Day on the cover. While this might give euphoria to many fans, it also gives rise to rumors of WWE's potential plans to break up the heel faction at the September spectacle.

There has been tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor, as the latter believes Priest is the reason he failed to win the World Heavyweight title at Money In The Bank and SummerSlam. The two superstars look to have a cold war, and it has been boiling for weeks now.

It's just a matter of time before either of these two superstars will draw the first blood and leave a crack in the faction. Payback is a hallowed ground where rivalries culminate, and superstars look for vengeance. Therefore, it might be the place where Balor finally vents months of his frustrations.

WWE has been building the storylines for Payback thematically around its name. Thus, featuring The Judgment Day on the poster looks like a major teaser about their potential explosion.

WWE's current plans for The Judgment Day

With its genesis from the minds of Edge, the heel faction has been thriving on the main roster since last year. With Finn Balor and Damian Priest at bitter ends, The Judgment Day looks to be in a vulnerable state.

Nonetheless, WWE has huge plans for the heel faction going forward on the main roster. According to rumors, the company is contemplating ejecting Damian Priest from the group with the addition of a new member in the form of JD McDonagh.

With Priest's exclusion seemingly on the horizon, McDonagh's inclusion in the faction looks inevitable. The latter has been Finn Balor's protege and has been in the vicinity of The Judgment Day's storyline in recent times.

Therefore, WWE might actually look to inject McDonagh into the heel faction at the expense of Damian Priest. The rumors and speculations have been swirling all over for a while now, and they might culminate at WWE's next PLE, Payback.

