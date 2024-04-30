Dominik Mysterio may quit The Judgment Day and side with Liv Morgan if 41-year-old star doesn't change his ways

Dominik Mysterio has been seemingly struggling to find his path ever since Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to an injury. The former NXT North American Champion has been riding on the edge of a dilemma as The Judgment Day is currently in a tumultuous state due to Damian Priest's narcissistic actions.

It could be a matter of time before Dominik leaves the heel faction, unable to comply with the current World Heavyweight Champion. Amid the ongoing turmoil, the 27-year-old star may quit The Judgment Day and side with Liv Morgan, which could result in a shocking turn of events on Monday Night RAW.

There are a variety of reasons why Dirty Dom could leave the fearsome faction and align with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Damian Priest has been berating Dominik Mysterio

Ever since Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus due to an injury, Damian Priest has been causing mayhem within The Judgment Day. The Punisher has been constantly berating Dominik Mysterio and his other stablemates, subjugating his dominance over them.

As a result, Mysterio may quit The Judgment Day if Priest continues to disregard him in Mami's absence. Besides, Ripley is not present to keep the faction together, which could eventually prompt Dirty Dom to ditch Damian Priest.

Hence, the 27-year-old star may quit The Judgment Day due to Priest's actions and side with Liv Morgan, which could leave the WWE Universe astounded.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were spotted backstage

One of the reasons why Dominik Mysterio may be forced to align with Liv Morgan is because of the chaotic state The Judgment Day has been in Rhea Ripley's absence. WWE ran a backstage angle last week on RAW where Morgan was seen confronting Dirty Dom.

It appears that the former SmackDown Women's Champion has her eyes on the 27-year-old star now that Mami is nowhere to look after him. Needless to say, Liv Morgan vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley to complete her revenge tour. Liv was also spotted surreptitiously coming out of Dominik's locker room on the latest episode of RAW.

Therefore, Morgan could eventually take Dominik Mysterio under her wing since the latter is one of Ripley's most treasured possessions. Liv could brainwash Dirty Dom, citing The Judgment Day's tumultuous state, and force him to quit the faction and align with her.

To find the right path in Rhea Ripley's absence

Dominik Mysterio may leave The Judgment Day because, under Damian Priest's direction, he seems to have lost his way. Besides, Mysterio has been seemingly losing the limelight ever since Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to an injury.

Therefore, Dirty Dom may align with Liv Morgan to redeem himself and find the right path, with Mami no longer on his side. An alliance with the former SmackDown Women's Champion will put Dominik immediately in the spotlight and also garner heat from fans for a cold betrayal.

It will also pave the way for him to exit The Judgment Day, as the heel faction has been rapidly moving towards a state of anarchy under Damian Priest. Hence, Dirty Dom may quite possibly ditch Priest if the latter continues to disregard him.