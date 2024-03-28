Dominik Mysterio must undergo a drastic change after losing a rumored WrestleMania match against top SmackDown star

Dominik Mysterio started his 2023 in a big way after feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio, en route to WrestleMania 39. Despite losing the match, The Judgment Day member had a great year. Interestingly, we could see the father-son duo go at it again, but with bigger stakes involved this time around.

Last week on SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio helped Santos Escobar gain one of the biggest victories of his career during a singles match against Rey Mysterio. From the looks of it, The Judgment Day member seems to be getting along well with the leader of Legado Del Fantasma.

If Rey and Dominik have their rematch for WrestleMania 40, they could add the stakes by adding Mask vs. Hair stipulation to the match. The mask has been an important symbol for Rey's legacy and career, something his son has repeatedly disrespected.

On the other hand, Dominik's hair symbolizes his growth from being under the shadows of his father to being an independent singles superstar. Also, it was a stipulation that Rey has entertained in the past.

If the father and son duo will have a rematch at WrestleMania, it would be wise for the company to book a unique stipulation so it won't feel too repetitive and give fans a more interesting match-up.

Finally, if Dom does lose the match, having a new look could further elevate his character. Since his hair growth somewhat started when he was part of The Judgment Day, going bald would not only mark a change of character but would also elevate him as a singles star.

As it turns out, the former North American Champion's decision to sport a mullet could also be used as a reason to fuel his possible rematch with his father.

During an interview with The West Sport, Dominik revealed that Eddie Guerrero inspired him to grow a mullet. The younger Mysterio added that when Rey found out about his plans, his father stated it would be cool if he could pull it off, which Dom claimed he could.

During Rey and Dom's feud, one of the points that the latter would make is that he wished Guerrero was his actual father, and the current SmackDown star was a "deadbeat dad." Using this angle could add fuel to the fire.

Unsurprisingly, the former Latino World Order member was glad to receive help from Dirty Dom last week. On Twitter/X, Escobar acknowledged Dominik's actions by saying the latter had great timing.

It would be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will have a rematch against his father at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

