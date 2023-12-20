Dominik Mysterio reveals The Undertaker's reaction to his mullet

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's reaction to his mullet.

The Judgment Day member started appearing on WWE television alongside his father in 2019. While he initially had short hair, the 26-year-old later changed his look. The former NXT North American Champion now has a mullet.

In a recent interview with The West Sport, Dominik recalled Rey Mysterio's reaction to the idea of him growing a mullet. He also disclosed that The Undertaker complimented his hairstyle.

"I don't know. I guess the idea kinda came about from watching of course the late great Eddie Guerrero. I approached my deadbeat dad about it a couple years back and I told him, 'Hey, what would you think if I started growing out a mullet?' He's like, 'I think it'd be pretty cool if you can pull it off.' I looked at him and I said, 'I could pull this off better than any other,'" he said.

The former NXT North American Champion added:

"But, yeah, I mean it was the awkward stages like the middle stages where it was kinda like (...) But once it gets flowy, I mean, yeah, I'm very proud of this mullet. Actually, Undertaker complimented my mullet. So, that's how I know it's a good mullet." [From 10:38 to 11:16]

Check out the entire video below:

Cody Rhodes makes a surprising prediction about the possibility of a Dominik Mysterio babyface turn in WWE. Check out the details here.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley wants to look like Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend and Judgment Day teammate, Rhea Ripley, also recently changed her hairstyle. After having short hair for several years, she started letting it grow.

The Women's World Champion debuted in WWE with long hair. During an interview with Hit WA FM, she was asked if she plans to return to her previous hairdo. Ripley claimed she wanted to look like Dominik Mysterio.

"I don't really know what is going on with my hair to be completely honest. Like, I really loved it when it was short but I just I got tired of cutting it 24/7. And Dom was growing this luscious mullet over here and I was like, 'You know what? He's looking pretty fine and I wanna sort of try and look like that too. So, my inspiration," Rhea said.

Top WWE Superstar has her eyes set on having a dream match with Rhea Ripley. Check out the details here.

Please credit The West Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.