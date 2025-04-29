Dominik Mysterio to be replaced by WWE star in Judgment Day, Tag Titles vacated? 5 Things that could happen in Liv Morgan’s absence

Liv Morgan will be away from WWE for some time because of commitments outside wrestling. The Judgment Day member revealed on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW that she'll be going away to shoot a movie. During this time, Nick Aldis, who was in charge of tonight's episode of RAW, confirmed to Morgan that the paperwork for the same had been done.

However, fans are curious about how the Women's Tag Team Titles, which Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hold, will be defended. Will WWE CCO Triple H strip Morgan and Raquel of their titles, or will Big Mami Cool have another superstar replace Morgan as her partner?

Along with this, the fate of The Judgment Day also hangs in the air, since things might drastically change in Morgan's absence. On that note, here are five things that could happen in Liv Morgan's absence in WWE:

#5. The Judgment Day could split up

The worst that could happen in Liv Morgan's absence is The Judgment Day breaking up. The faction that came into being nearly three years ago saw the departure of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest last year. However, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez joining the group kept it afloat as heels. And now, with Morgan going away, there are chances that the faction might split.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are already on cold terms. Balor still hasn't gotten over Dominik scoring a pinfall over him to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Liv has been preventing a fallout between them, but in her absence, they might clash with each other, leading to the end of The Judgment Day.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez could be forced to vacate her WWE Women's Tag Team title

It's still unclear how Raquel Rodriguez will continue being one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It's also not confirmed whether Big Mami Cool will bring another partner into the team to replace Morgan.

And another possible scenario could be Raquel being forced to vacate the title, and a contest being held to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#3. Rhea Ripley could get back with The Judgment Day

Although it's uncertain, but still possible that Rhea Ripley might forgive Dominik and come back to The Judgment Day. Dominik had tried to mend things with Mami earlier this year during RAW's debut episode on Netflix, after she defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship.

However, The Eradicator was quick to snub Dominik and instead gave him a Riptide to send him packing. However, with Liv Morgan not being around, Dominik can reach out to Rhea once again, and who knows, Mami could forgive Dom and return to The Judgment Day.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could start a new romantic relationship

Since Dominik Mysterio is a habitual backstabber, it won't be surprising to witness him starting a new romantic relationship with either Raquel Rodriguez or the superstar who replaces Liv Morgan in the team. And when Liv Morgan returns, she might feud with Dominik and eventually quit The Judgment Day.

#1. Dominik could be kicked out of The Judgment Day

In Liv Morgan's absence, Dirty Dom can also be kicked out of The Judgment Day. She has been his savior so far in the group, always defending him against Finn Balor. Morgan even let go of Dom's potential betrayal earlier this year and maintained her relationship with the Judgment Day superstar.

However, in Morgan's absence, things can get awry for Dom. Balor can take full control of the faction and throw out Dominik, leading to a new era for the stable.

