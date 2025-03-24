Dominik Mysterio to reveal former AEW star as The Judgment Day's newest member on WWE RAW? Potential twist explored

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be another significant show of the red brand as John Cena is again set to make his appearance. Besides this, the company has recently announced a massive Intercontinental Championship match for the show as Bron Breakker is set to defend his title against Penta.

The masked man confronted Breakker last week after Bron defeated Finn Balor in the main event of the Netflix show. However, fans could witness a prominent surprise on RAW tonight when Dominik Mysterio reveals the former AEW star Penta as the newest member of Judgment Day.

Dirty Dominik had already pitched the idea to Finn Balor of having Penta as the newest addition to the villainous faction, but the former Universal Champion declined the request. Now, as Balor failed to emerge as the IC Champion last week, Dominik could be secretly in cahoots with Penta and could aid him in emerging as the new IC Champion on tonight's RAW.

If Penta joins the Judgment Day faction, it will eventually strengthen the villainous group. Further, the former AEW star dethroning Bron Breakker and becoming IC Champion will bring another championship to The Judgment Day, elevating the status of the faction.

Additionally, with Balor already against the idea of having Penta as part of The Judgment Day, this move from Dominik Mysterio will create conflicts between him and Balor. Already, there is speculation that the former Universal Champion will soon leave the RAW faction, and Penta joining the group will boost this process.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in tonight's episode of WWE RAW when Penta and Bron Breakker lock horns in an IC Title bout.

Dominik Mysterio reacted to John Cena's post following last week's WWE RAW

Besides being part of the storyline with the Judgment Day faction, Dominik Mysterio has also recently shared his opinion about John Cena's heel story. Recently, The Franchise Player announced his breakup with the WWE Universe by stating it was a toxic relationship.

Following this, Cena has posted a visual from The Wolf of Wall Street, with Leonardo DiCaprio dancing with his mates. This post from the 16-time World Champion is also liked by Dominik Mysterio, apparently implying that Dirty Dominik loved Cena's breakup with the fans.

An interaction between Dominik Mysterio and John Cena will surely be interesting to witness in WWE, especially with both stars getting nuclear heat from the fans.

