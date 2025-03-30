Dominik Mysterio’s godfather to return after 3 decades, Three WWE champions dethroned? 5 predictions for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41

WWE's iconic heel faction, The Judgment Day, can witness a massive turnaround in the group's fortunes after WrestleMania 41. At 'Mania, Dominik and Finn Balor are expected to contest for the Intercontinental title against Bron Breakker and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way match. Similarly, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might also defend their titles at the grand show.

Ad

The results of these matches will certainly have some major outcomes for the group, which will influence its future. On that note, this listicle will discuss five predictions for The Judgment Day in WWE.

#5. Dominik Mysterio can turn on Finn Balor during the Fatal Four-Way match

If Dirty Dom and Balor enter the IC title match as competitors, then a potential betrayal could be on the cards. The two have been feuding for some time, with The Prince rebuking Dom for doing things without his permission in the group.

Ad

Trending

It has also been speculated that Finn Balor might attack Dominik, leading to a face turn for the 27-year-old superstar. In essence, there is a strong possibility of either of the two turning against each other and walking out of The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#4. Dom’s godfather, Konnan, could return as a new manager

Dominik Mysterio's real-life godfather and WCW legend, Konnan, could appear in WWE as Judgment Day's manager on the show. The legend is close to Dom and also to his father, Rey Mysterio. If so, it would be the return of the 61-year-old legend to the company after nearly three decades. His last match in WWE (WWF at the time) was in 1992 when he was performing as Relampago.

Ad

Moreover, Konnan has also recently been seen wearing Judgment Day merchandise during a non-WWE event, which is another indication that he can get involved in the group's storyline in WWE.

#3. JD McDonagh could get back with Finn Balor and Co.

JD McDonagh has been out of action for the past few weeks after suffering an injury during a match on RAW. The 35-year-old superstar got injured during a match against The War Raiders on RAW when he crashed into the announce desk while performing a moonsault to the outside.

Ad

However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion recently gave an update on his health, saying that he is recovering well and might be back soon. Therefore, he can return at WrestleMania 41 and help Finn Balor win the IC title by causing an interference. The two can later also turn on Dominik, attacking him and kicking him out of The Judgment Day.

#2. Becky Lynch could return at WWE WrestleMania 41 to cost Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the Women’s Tag Team Titles

Becky Lynch is highly anticipated to return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 after a gap of 10 months. And what could be better for the former Women's World Champion to resume her journey by taking on her former rivals?

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are expected to defend their tag team titles at Mania, and Becky Lynch can either cost them the titles by getting someone else to win them or win the gold herself by teaming with another superstar.

Since the Women's Tag Team Championship match for WrestleMania 41 hasn't been announced, Bayley can challenge Morgan and Raquel for the titles, as she currently has a beef with the Judgment Day duo. She could have a mystery partner for the match, and that superstar could be Becky Lynch, returning at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Ad

#1. Dom could become the new Intercontinental Champion

Another surprise for The Judgment Day could be Dominik Mysterio emerging as the new Intercontinental Champion. Dirty Dom hasn't won any singles title since his main-roster debut and has only won the tag team championship with his father, Rey Mysterio, as a babyface.

As a heel, Dominik hasn't won any title on RAW, and he can be booked as the next IC Champion in the company. It will be interesting to see how Dom punches his ticket to the IC title match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback