Dominik Mysterio's title loss to result in major betrayal with The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio's recent journey to NXT was filled with plenty of obstacles. While Dominik's original opponent, Mustafa Ali, was replaced by Trick Williams due to the former superstar being released by the promotion, adding Dragon Lee as the Special Guest Referee did not help Dominik's case either.

Meanwhile, NXT No Mercy also ended in disappointment for the 26-year-old as Trick Williams beat him to capture the North American Championship. While Dominik's loss has taken away a belt from The Judgment Day, there is a chance that the heel faction might soon be betrayed by a RAW superstar.

The superstar in question is JD McDonagh. Usually, whenever a Judgment Day member has been in trouble and there has been no one to help them, McDonagh was the first to come to their aid. At NXT No Mercy, the Irish wrestler was not to be seen. His absence could hint at him turning against the heel faction.

After all, this week on RAW, McDonagh suffered humiliation from Damian Priest. The Money in the Bank winner verbally confronted the Irish star and told him he would never be a part of The Judgment Day. These statements by the 41-year-old must have hurt McDonagh, given everything he did to help the fearsome faction.

Dominik Mysterio was recently praised by a WWE personality

Despite his title loss at NXT No Mercy, Dominik Mysterio has evolved as a wrestler. Since he made his debut, Dominik has achieved plenty in his young career. In fact, 'Dirty' Dom is one of the biggest heels in the Stamford-based promotion currently.

These qualities of the 26-year-old have earned him praise from several fans and pundits. One man who joined the conversation in appraising Mysterio was SmackDown's commentator Corey Graves. On an episode of After the Bell, Graves mentioned Dominik did well to create a niche for himself despite a famous surname.

He said:

"Dominik to me is doing some of the best work in the business right now. Part of it was out of necessity, in a sense that, look at all the second, third generation superstars that have walked through the doors in WWE. Yes, you have your Charlotte Flairs, you have your Randy Ortons, but having a famous last name, particularly in that Hall of Fame tier can oftentimes be more of a curse than it is a blessing."

While Dominik Mysterio will always carry his father and family's name with pride, the 26-year-old has indeed done a great job in creating something of his own on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see how Dominik's character progresses now that he has lost his North American Championship.

