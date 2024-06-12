Dominik Mysterio's wife to appear on WWE TV for the first time to confront Liv Morgan? Exploring the chances

Liv Morgan has been keeping Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day company amid Rhea Ripley's absence on WWE television. However, many people may not remember or even be aware that another woman in Dirty Dom's life could be concerned with what has been happening lately.

After Liv Morgan returned at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match after months of absence due to an injury, she made it clear that she wanted to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. Liv went on to injure Rhea, take the Women's World Championship that Ripley vacated, and even began flirting with Dominik Mysterio and tried to make her way into The Judgment Day. While Dominik already has to worry about her on-screen girlfriend's reaction to everything that has been happening, he also has to think about his real-life wife, Marie Juliette.

Dominik married his longtime girlfriend and childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in March 2024. The couple has been dating since 2011 and they got engaged in 2023. Several stars were present at their wedding, such as Mami, Damian Priest, and Austin Theory. Although their relationship is not kept a secret, it is still unlikely that Marie will appear on WWE television.

As mentioned above, Dominik does not keep his relationship with Marie a secret and even shares posts about them on social media occasionally. However, her existence and their relationship are never acknowledged on-screen. If anything, the only romantic relationship WWE keeps mentioning about Dominik is the one he has with Rhea Ripley.

Other members of Dominik's family have already made their presence known on WWE television, like his sister and mother during his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio. From the looks of it, it is unlikely that Marie will appear on television, let alone confront Liv Morgan.

What happened with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW this week?

The storyline of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan continues to heat up on Monday Night RAW, and it looks like it does not show any signs of stopping.

A few weeks ago, Morgan kissed Dominik after the former successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Since then, the 30-year-old star has continuously made her moves on Dirty Dom, while the latter continues to avoid her.

During a six-man tag team match involving The Judgment Day and Carlito against Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Dragon Lee this week on RAW, Liv appeared at ringside to seemingly help the fearsome faction, but Dominik told her to leave immediately. Zelina Vega attacked Liv from behind, causing the latter to fall from the apron and land on top of Dirty Dom outside the ring, in what was a non-PG moment.

You can watch the video of Liv accidentally falling on Dom Dom here.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in the Stamford-based promotion.

