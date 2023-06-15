Dominik Mysterio could be in serious trouble if 44-year-old star returns to WWE soon

Dominik Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the most disliked heels in WWE today. The 26-year-old — often accompanied by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley — has improved significantly since joining The Judgment Day last year. On his road to the top of the mountain, could Mysterio encounter a returning babyface soon?

The babyface in question would be Carlito. Although the 44-year-old is not wrestling for World Wrestling Entertainment right now, he might be headed there again. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported:

"He [Carlito] had an independent show [booking] on July 15 for Devon Nicholson in Canada, and he called him up to cancel and said that he has signed with WWE. So (…) perhaps he has signed with WWE."

If Carlito returns as a full-time superstar, a storyline with The Judgment Day would make perfect sense. After all, the former United States Champion crossed paths with Dominik Mysterio during the Backlash event last month. This was his last major appearance for the company, so why not pick up from where he left off?

In the video below, you can even see Carlito throwing Rey Mysterio's son out of the ring:

Carlito vs. Dominik Mysterio can lead to a bigger war in WWE

Clearly, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio have a history. But more than that, a feud would further boost the latter's position as a top heel. The fans unanimously love Carlito, as the veteran brings a level of cool factor that is not often seen in modern babyfaces.

When you pit such a character against perhaps the most uncool villain — Dominik — that creates enough spark to draw heated reactions from fans. Additionally, being in the ring with Carlito would only help the Judgment Day member gain more experience.

Regardless of who comes out on top of their battles, let's not forget that Carlito's last WWE appearance associated him with the Latino World Order. So maybe we eventually get to see an all-out war between the LWO and The Judgment Day.

For now, Dominik Mysterio is set to face Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank on July 1. But would you like to see the 26-year-old in a feud with Carlito after that event? Sound off in the comments section below.

