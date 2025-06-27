Dominik Mysterio to turn face to lose Intercontinental Title and reunite with WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW. He was earlier set to defend the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2025. However, the match was called off by Adam Pearce, who disclosed that Dom is suffering from an injury and would be unable to defend the championship.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Dominik Mysterio might turn babyface to lose the IC Title and reunite with his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio, to fight the Judgment Day faction. It's crucial to note that Liv Morgan is written off television due to the real-life injury she suffered on the red brand.

Reports disclosed that Morgan is expected to be out of the Stamford-based promotion at least for six months as part of the recovery process. In the absence of the former Women's World Champion, Finn Balor will surely try to establish his dominance. He is trying his best to make Roxanne Perez the official replacement of Morgan. With AJ Styles already on the hunt for the IC Title, he will probably manage to win the championship whenever he clashes against Dominik Mysterio.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

So, following the potential title loss, Dom Dom could get humiliated by Balor, leading to his face turn. Further, Rey Mysterio could come to his son's aid to take on the Judgment Day until Liv makes her WWE return and joins forces with Dirty Dominik.

This could be part of a long-term storyline, potentially starting from the SummerSlam Premium Live event.

Why does a reunion of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio need to happen in WWE?

Since turning heel, Dom Dom reached new heights in the Stamford-based promotion. His rivalry against his father truly turned him into a star and helped him generate a massive negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

However, the above scenario is fascinating to watch, as the reunion of Dom and Rey could draw significant attention from fans. In a recent interview, the greatest lunchdor confirmed that he is nearing retirement, but at the same time, he remains highly motivated about wrestling. With the Hall of Famer inching towards the final stages of his WWE career, a reunion with his son must unfold.

Expand Tweet

This will be the final torch passing moment for Dominik Mysterio until Rey retires from the squared circle once and for all from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More