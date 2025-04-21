Dominik Mysterio to vacate his WWE Intercontinental Title on RAW after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio had an unforgettable night, as he captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. He did so by pinning his mentor and fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor.

After what happened on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, "Dirty" Dom could be forced to vacate his title on RAW tonight.

Dominik Mysterio outsmarted Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match to win the Intercontinental Title for the first time in his career.

He also got the biggest pop of the night, which is ironic since he is the most hated guy on the entire roster.

However, Dominik failed to keep up a promise he made to Balor before The Showcase of The Immortals. If one may recall, he said his number one priority was to make sure the Irishman walked out of WrestleMania 41 as the Intercontinental Champion. Instead of helping him, he pinned Balor to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

His betrayal may not sit well with Finn Balor. He could give an ultimatum to Dominik Mysterio, asking The Latino Cheat to hand over the Intercontinental Championship or get kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

As absurd as it sounds on paper, WWE could run this angle to add another twist to the story between the two Judgment Day members. Whether it will materialize or not remains to be seen, but the idea of Finn Balor exerting his power over his protégé would give fans a blockbuster storyline to sink their teeth into.

A WWE veteran is unhappy with Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title win at WrestleMania 41

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo thinks Bron Breakker should have retained the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41 since Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor didn't need a title to enhance their storyline.

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn; they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker," he said while reviewing Night Two with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Breakker's loss could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for him, as he could move on to bigger and better things.

Will he insert himself into the WWE World Title picture and challenge John Cena? Fans must tune in to RAW tonight to find out.

