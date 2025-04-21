Triple H reacts after Bron Breakker drops his WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

They say a WWE champion doesn't need to get pinned to lose the title in multi-person matches, and that's what happened with Bron Breakker tonight. He lost his Intercontinental Championship without being pinned on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Breakker put his title on the line against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way match. It was an action-packed bout filled with shenanigans, involving outside interference from Carlito.

Balor and Dom worked together for the majority of the match until it was every man for himself. All hell broke loose when Dom double-crossed Balor and attempted to hit him with a 619, but the Irishman countered the move.

During the closing moments, Finn Balor nailed Bron Breakker with a Coup de Grace but was unable to pin the champion, thanks to Dirty Dom.

He landed on the fellow Judgment Day member with a Frog Splash to break the fall and pinned Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion, bringing an end to Bron Breakker's 181-day title run.

A little while ago, WWE CCO Triple H took to his X/Twitter account to congratulate the newly crowned champion, with the caption reading:

"Love/hate…and whatever it takes. Congrats to the NEW Intercontinental Champion @DomMysterio35," Triple H wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

After what went down tonight, a feud between the two Judgment Day members seems likely on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

