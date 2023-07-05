Dominik Mysterio to win his first singles title in WWE? It could happen soon!

Dominik Mysterio is yet to win his first singles title in WWE. The 26-year-old star was guided to tag team championship glory by his Hall of Famer father, Rey Mysterio. Having said that, Dom could soon earn his first singles gold without the crucial guidance and mentorship of his legendary father.

Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day will be on NXT next week. The RAW star could go after the NXT North American Championship by challenging the winner of the match between defending champion Wes Lee and challenger Mustafa Ali at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Ali challenged Lee for the title after a hard-fought win over Tyler Bate on the July 4, 2023, episode of NXT. As of this writing, the match isn’t made official but is expected to be announced when NXT resumes live television next Tuesday.

Dominik recently revealed to Inside The Ropes he was supposed to transition to NXT after his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020, but it never happened, and he never asked. After the match, Rollins sent his ‘Burn it Down’ tape Dom’s way as a gift.

The star has come a long way since his days as a rookie. He is currently turning heads as one of the most despicable heels on the roster and even battled his father at WrestleMania this year.

Dominik Mysterio has a new nickname on WWE television

Dominik was on RAW this past Monday when he was branded “Dirty Dom” by Seth Rollins himself. WWE confirmed the new nickname for Dom by putting “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio below his render during the second half of the show.

The two superstars met in the main event of the show. The closing moments of the show saw Dominik ask Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the World Heavyweight Champion. Finn Balor inadvertently prevented the cash-in by attacking Rollins from behind.

This led to an argument between Balor and Priest. Dominik tried to calm down his friends. He then attacked Rollins only to be taken out with a pedigree on the outside. The show ended with The Judgment Day members bickering as Rollins fled.

