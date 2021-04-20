"Don't hold your breath" - Rob Van Dam opens up on a potential full-time WWE return

It doesn't sound like Rob Van Dam is interested in a full-time WWE return.

Rob Van Dam recently sat down with Ryan Satin for his Out of Character podcast. When Satin asked about a potential in-ring return with WWE, RVD said he would be open to it if there was a reason.

But as far as a full-time return? Don't hold your breath.

"If there's a reason, there's a reason, you know? I don't probably feel the reasons that you or the fans would, you know, as far as like, 'Gotta get RVD out of the house.' I love to be in the house. But, you know, the challenging road life, pre-pandemic. That's something that's not a preferred lifestyle living. I don't even know when we come out of this how much everything is gonna go back as far as that goes. But you know there is definitely some pros and cons to that thought. You know I enjoy showing off in the ring. I enjoy very much getting that love and energy from the crowd, looking around, and seeing the RVD signs. I mean, that's a high for sure...and RVD's all about highs.

"So there's that. But at the same time, there's no part of me that sits home watching wrestling and says that I wish I could be in that ring tonight, getting my head pounded and looking at those lights instead of sitting here on my couch enjoying my life. So, you know, I still do it, and when I do, it's because there's a reason because it's worth it. It's all about what's worth it, you know, and on my priority list and my values, it does. There is a place in there for RVD wrestling for WWE, you know, continuing a full-time run or something like that? Don't hold your breath."

Watch or listen to this week’s #OutOfCharacter with guest @TherealRVD to get in the 4/20 spirit! https://t.co/1kIUpf8jbP — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 19, 2021

This shouldn't really come as a surprise since Rob Van Dam is 50 years old. His days as a WWE full-time performer are well behind him.

But it would certainly be fun to see Rob Van Dam have one last WWE run on a part-time schedule to go out the right way. It could be argued that a lot of fans didn't see RVD's last run with IMPACT Wrestling, so he's been out of the eye of the WWE Universe for quite some time.

Whether Rob Van Dam wrestles another match with the company or not, he's officially a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. That's something that can never be taken away from him.

