Dragon Lee to lose his NXT North American title to 39-year-old star? Exploring possibility on WWE Smackdown

This week's WWE SmackDown could feature the newly crowned NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee. While it's possible that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio could be going after him for a rematch, another star the champion has feuded with for a while could challenge him as well.

Dragon Lee was added to WWE SmackDown in September of this year. He recently engaged in a feud with Santos Escobar to sub in for Rey Mysterio. However, the current North American Champion failed to defeat Escobar at Survivor Series during their singles match. Still, both stars show no signs of stopping their feud, and Escobar could begin to target Lee's newest possession. However, it's unlikely that will happen in the upcoming episode.

The champion is set to defend the title against one of the members of Drew Gulak's new stable, The No Quarter Catch Crew. Due to this, it's unlikely that Dragon will defend the title anytime soon. The December 19, 2023, episode of NXT has been taped already, which makes it even more unlikely that Santos will win the title before that.

For the upcoming SmackDown episode, if Dominik won't face the champion, then Santos could begin to feud with Dragon Lee for the title instead. However, a match may not happen during the episode to give it more time to build.

How did Dragon Lee react after winning his first WWE title?

The North American Championship is the 28-year-old's first title in the Stamford-based promotion, which made his win at NXT Deadline even more memorable. Unsurprisingly, he found it hard to describe how he felt.

During a Digital Exclusive interview, the WWE SmackDown star stated that he was feeling happy after the win, but still found it hard to form the exact words to describe it. He also thanked Rey Mysterio for the support the Hall of Famer gave him.

"How I feel? I'm feeling happy. You know, I can’t find the exact words to explain to you how I feel... just I’m ready for the next challenge (...) Rey Mysterio supporting me... that means the world, that means a lot. My superhero. All I can say is – thank you, Rey. This is for La Rasa, for my people."

What else to expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

The December 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the return of Roman Reigns since he went on hiatus after Crown Jewel. Kevin Owens will battle Austin Theory in a singles match, and much more.

It would be interesting to see what the new North American Champion has in store for the upcoming blue brand episode.

Who do you think will challenge Dragon Lee for the North American Championship first? Sound off in the comments section below.

