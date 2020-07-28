Earlier tonight, Randy Orton challenged Drew McIntyre to a match at SummerSlam with the WWE Championship on the line. After knocking off three legends in two months, The Legend Killer has now set his sights on the WWE Champion.

Orton wasn't interested in titles months ago, as he was too invested in ending the comeback of Edge. Following the defeat of Christian and Big Show, Orton's competitive side has reawoken, and he's ready to prove that he's the best Superstar on the WWE roster.

Drew McIntyre accepts Randy Orton's proposition

On Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre had to face Dolph Ziggler in what ended up being an Extreme Rules match. Still, he wasn't too worried about The Showoff, and picked up a mic before the main event began.

Never one to back down from a challenge, the Scottish Psychopath was more than happy to give Randy Orton the opportunity. Will this prove to be a terrible mistake on behalf of the WWE Champion? We'll have to see. Both men have made careers out of laying out opponents with their finishes out of nowhere.

Knowing that, their clash will come down to who draws first.