Drew McIntyre to attack a newly crowned champion on WWE SmackDown? Potential WrestleMania feud explored

Drew McIntyre is set to participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, looking to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Over the past few weeks, The Scottish Warrior has found himself in several heated confrontations on SmackDown. However, next week, his actions could result in a potential feud with one of his rivals who is on the verge of becoming a new champion.

LA Knight will compete against Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Many believe a title change will happen next Friday. Nakamura's reign has faced a lot of criticism lately, making Knight a strong contender to win. However, if it happens McIntyre could waste no time in making a statement.

Moments after LA Knight's potential title win, Drew McIntyre could launch a brutal assault on him to send a clear message. This attack could set the stage for a heated rivalry between the two veterans on The Road to WrestleMania. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold next week after the United States Championship match.

Recent reports state that WWE has some major 'Mania plans for The Scottish Warrior. A potential feud with a top babyface like LA Knight could set the stage for a high-profile clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Moreover, if the US Title is on the line, there is no doubt that it would further elevate the stakes for their epic showdown in Las Vegas.

Besides, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre are rumored to have real-life frustration backstage which adds an extra layer of intensity to their on-screen rivalry. A feud between the two stars could be entertaining heading towards WrestleMania 41.

LA Knight to cost Drew McIntyre the Elimination Chamber match?

If anyone is confidently marching towards the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, it is Drew McIntyre. While he is determined to win the bout, his potential actions on SmackDown could come back to haunt him.

If The Scottish Warrior ambushes LA Knight following his potential title victory next week on the blue brand, there is a good chance Knight could retaliate by invading the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. He can enter the steel structure, targeting McIntyre, and crushing his WrestleMania dreams.

This interference could ultimately lead to the former WWE Champion's elimination from the high-stakes contest. Following that, Drew McIntyre can then claim that LA Knight robbed him of a massive opportunity, fueling his desire to take the United States Championship that Knight would have potentially won by then.

Such an angle could provide a serious story to their potential feud, setting the stage for a big bout on The Road to WrestleMania. While it is an intriguing prospect, this angle is merely speculation at this point.

