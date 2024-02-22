Drew McIntyre to attack top star and take him out of Elimination Chamber Match? Exploring the possibility

On Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre has been vocal about his frustrations at not being able to win a World Championship. While McIntyre couldn't do anything about the past, he can improve his future by winning the upcoming Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

If The Scottish Warrior can win the match, he will earn a shot at challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Hence, to ensure the same happens, McIntyre could take a crucial step and attack one of the participants before the Elimination Chamber match begins.

The participant Drew McIntyre could attack is Randy Orton. During the pandemic era, McIntyre and Orton had a long-storied feud. Therefore, McIntyre could look to eliminate the man who took his title away before The Miz could cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Also, by eliminating Orton, the Scotsman will be able to ease the competition, which will improve his chances of winning the Elimination Chamber. While the angle is speculative, if WWE does something like that, then it would be interesting to see the response it gets.

Drew McIntyre makes a bold statement ahead of Elimination Chamber

Apart from his ambition of winning a World Championship, another reason why Drew McIntyre would want to win the Elimination Chamber match can be attributed to the fact that the winner gets a shot against Seth Rollins. Given McIntyre lost to Rollins twice, he would want to avenge these losses.

That's the reason why he seems determined ahead of Elimination Chamber. During a recent interview, The Scottish Warrior mentioned he is taking the hard road, whereas Seth Rollins has it easy. McIntyre said:

"I've got LA Knight on SmackDown before Elimination Chamber on Saturday, an appropriate week for the true workhorse. Seth has the easy road. I'm taking the hard road, as I've always done in my career. And I'm leaving no doubt in anyone's mind I'm the real deal, and I do not deserve my moment; I've earned it."

Going into his bout against LA Knight on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre has a victory over Cody Rhodes on RAW. This will be a major boost for him since Rhodes is arguably one of the biggest stars in WWE today, and a victory over him speaks volumes. It will be interesting to see how Knight deals with the Scotsman.

