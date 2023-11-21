Drew McIntyre botched his WWE RAW promo about Jey Uso: Find out how

Drew McIntyre cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes a huge match on WWE RAW last week. The Scottish Warrior arrived on the show tonight to explain his actions. McIntyre said Jey and his Bloodline took away his moment at Clash at the Castle. He also announced that he’d be in The Judgment Day’s corner at Survivor Series: WarGames.

For those who may have missed the segment, Drew McIntyre botched a major part of his promo about Main Event Jey on RAW. The former WWE Champion said Rhea Ripley gave him “what nobody else could, and that was Jey Uso inside a cage.”

This cannot be farther from the truth because both McIntyre and Jey were part of the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022. The match in question featured The Bloodline against The Brawling Brutes inside the steel cage-surrounded ring.

It is possible McIntyre could have forgotten about the Men’s WarGames match from last year’s Survivor Series in the heat of the moment. WWE can be inconsistent when it comes to storylines and segments, and the Scottish Warrior’s promo from RAW tonight might just be that.

Did Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

The final RAW before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicked off with Drew McIntyre inside the ring. The 38-year-old star recapped his issue with The Bloodline. He said he won’t forget how Roman Reigns and his cousins cost him the biggest match of his career at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre then proceeded to answer the most important question of them all. He said he didn’t join The Judgment Day last week on WWE RAW but will join them in their WarGames match against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Both teams stood across from each other, ready to brawl. Adam Pearce showed up and told them to wait till this Saturday. He also told Cody Rhodes that they needed to find their fifth member by the end of the night.

